Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $233.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will post sales of $233.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $242.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $225.69 million. Victory Capital reported sales of $200.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year sales of $895.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $886.83 million to $903.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $997.54 million, with estimates ranging from $904.87 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $226.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VCTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

NASDAQ VCTR traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $34.23. The company had a trading volume of 215,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.08. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

In related news, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $4,405,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $106,631,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,028. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 168.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 990,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,686,000 after buying an additional 621,868 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter worth about $4,439,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 30.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 472,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after buying an additional 110,662 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 17.6% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 704,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after buying an additional 105,388 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 412.1% during the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 107,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 86,906 shares during the period. 16.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.