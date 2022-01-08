Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to Post $0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. Spectrum Brands posted earnings of $2.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 95.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.01 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPB traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.12. The stock had a trading volume of 181,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,717. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $74.26 and a 52 week high of $107.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.