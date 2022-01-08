Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.72. Leggett & Platt posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.96. 977,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.91. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $59.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 102.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 187,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after buying an additional 24,888 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 93,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 115,892.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

