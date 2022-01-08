Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $133.95 Million

Equities analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will post $133.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.60 million and the highest is $134.31 million. Forrester Research reported sales of $120.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year sales of $494.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $494.20 million to $494.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $535.09 million, with estimates ranging from $531.80 million to $538.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $118.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on FORR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their price target on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR traded down $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.00. The company had a trading volume of 58,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,608. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.24. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In related news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $88,966.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $117,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,906 shares of company stock worth $757,266. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Forrester Research by 267.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Forrester Research by 1,372.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Forrester Research by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Forrester Research by 115,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 77.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

