Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.17). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Field Trip Health.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTRP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Field Trip Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Field Trip Health from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Field Trip Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRP opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Field Trip Health has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Field Trip Health during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Field Trip Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Field Trip Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Field Trip Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Field Trip Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

