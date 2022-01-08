Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.06 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to post $75.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $75.64 billion. CVS Health reported sales of $69.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year sales of $290.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.95 billion to $291.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $305.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $298.56 billion to $307.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.73.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.60 on Monday, hitting $104.19. 6,859,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,185,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health has a one year low of $68.02 and a one year high of $106.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

