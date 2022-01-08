Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to Announce $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to announce $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.20. Amdocs reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 63,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOX traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $75.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,766. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

