Z-Work Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZWRK) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 8,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 19,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition by 3.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition by 10.4% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 55,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition by 16.0% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 506,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition by 21.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,751 shares in the last quarter. 42.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

