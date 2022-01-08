Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) to report earnings per share of ($1.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.00) and the lowest is ($1.09). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($3.84). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.09). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.16. Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 605.00% and a negative return on equity of 147.18%. The company had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMTX. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YMTX stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.11.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

