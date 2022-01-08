Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the November 30th total of 3,580,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of analysts have commented on YUM shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,135. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 92,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after buying an additional 49,404 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $135.35. 820,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,203. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.17. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

