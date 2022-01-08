Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) PT Raised to GBX 560 at Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($7.28) to GBX 560 ($7.55) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 99.64% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:AUY opened at GBX 280.50 ($3.78) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 280 ($3.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 444.80 ($5.99). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 304.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 306.92. The firm has a market cap of £2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

