Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) PT Raised to GBX 560 at Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($7.28) to GBX 560 ($7.55) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 99.64% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of LON:AUY opened at GBX 280.50 ($3.78) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 280 ($3.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 444.80 ($5.99). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 304.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 306.92. The firm has a market cap of £2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23.
Yamana Gold Company Profile
