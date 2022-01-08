Xponance Inc. Sells 926 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Valvoline by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Valvoline by 3.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 158,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Valvoline by 99.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 532,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 265,118 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the second quarter worth about $1,386,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Valvoline by 110,274.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 34,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVV opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.36.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The company had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

In other news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $186,322. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

