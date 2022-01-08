Xponance Inc. Sells 826 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,768 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,973,000 after purchasing an additional 862,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,826,000 after purchasing an additional 256,130 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after purchasing an additional 201,748 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31,801.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 197,167 shares during the period.

IJH opened at $278.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.11 and a 200 day moving average of $273.28. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.55 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

