Xponance Inc. Sells 1,696 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 12.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in SEI Investments by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,324,000 after acquiring an additional 482,019 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,883,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,675,000 after acquiring an additional 53,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,381,000 after buying an additional 41,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,378,000 after buying an additional 25,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEIC. Truist began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $191,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755 in the last ninety days. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEIC stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.92%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.