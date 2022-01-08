Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.3% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,205,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $721,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STX. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.74.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $110.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.84 and a 200 day moving average of $92.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $58.04 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

