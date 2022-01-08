Xponance Inc. Lowers Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 5,213.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 1,108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,140,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 37,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research cut shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TGNA stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average is $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

