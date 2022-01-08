Xponance Inc. Has $714,000 Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 1,196.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.24.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $105.30 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.93.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $2,442,204.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $476,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

