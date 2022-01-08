Xponance Inc. Has $714,000 Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,602,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Lumentum by 7,429.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,736,000 after purchasing an additional 610,286 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $2,442,204.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,421 shares of company stock worth $4,643,499. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.24.

LITE opened at $105.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.82 and a 200 day moving average of $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.96. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

