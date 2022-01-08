Xponance Inc. Has $693,000 Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,041 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $562,378,000 after acquiring an additional 155,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,046 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $164,367,000 after buying an additional 181,916 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 106.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,420,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,946,000 after buying an additional 731,127 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 24.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,368,000 after buying an additional 249,884 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 16.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 935,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,533,000 after buying an additional 130,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical stock opened at $71.59 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.29.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.07.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

