XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XPO. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.40. 1,761,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,740. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $63.24 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.65.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.