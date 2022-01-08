Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xperi Corp. is a product and technology licensing company which manufactures semiconductors and related products. Its technologies and intellectual property are deployed, in areas such as premium audio, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. Xperi Corporation, formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation, is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

Separately, BWS Financial upgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $18.68 on Friday. Xperi has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $219.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xperi will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xperi news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPER. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 4.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 16.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Xperi by 61.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 117,945 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Xperi by 8.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xperi during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,736,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

