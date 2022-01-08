Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $9,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.46. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $72.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

