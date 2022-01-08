Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Acquired by TPI Fund Managers Ltd

TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $11,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WH. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $88.30 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.70 and a fifty-two week high of $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.77.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,394 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WH shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.43.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

