WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for WSP Global in a report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.03 billion.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WSP Global from C$158.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WSP Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$185.08.

WSP Global stock opened at C$178.09 on Thursday. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$109.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$187.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$178.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$162.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of C$20.93 billion and a PE ratio of 49.65.

In other WSP Global news, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total transaction of C$1,918,596.50. Also, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$180.11, for a total value of C$1,116,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$90,068,148.03. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,185 shares of company stock worth $11,619,551.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

