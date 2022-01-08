Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $315.04 or 0.00751500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $605,182.28 and $948.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00057788 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00079329 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.35 or 0.07352798 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,950.44 or 1.00070613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00070768 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006826 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

