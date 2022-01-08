WOWswap (WOW) 24 Hour Volume Tops $95,110.00

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.67 or 0.00027864 BTC on exchanges. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $6.34 million and approximately $95,110.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 38.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00059903 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00078558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.95 or 0.07629029 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00075207 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,864.70 or 0.99966299 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007251 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 542,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

