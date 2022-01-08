Wolfe Research Downgrades Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) to Underperform

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

NASDAQ CVLG opened at $22.49 on Thursday. Covenant Logistics Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.99 million, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $274.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.60 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after buying an additional 23,435 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 230,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

