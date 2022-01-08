Wolfe Research Downgrades Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) to Underperform

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.27% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.
NASDAQ CVLG opened at $22.49 on Thursday. Covenant Logistics Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.99 million, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after buying an additional 23,435 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 230,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.
