Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

JBGS stock opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.93, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $34.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -163.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 351.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

