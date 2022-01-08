WNY Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $202.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

