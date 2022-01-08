WNY Asset Management LLC Buys 355 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCHP. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,392,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6,150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 84,626 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 652.6% during the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 59,609 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 51.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 94,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 32,172 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 27,448 shares during the period.

TCHP opened at $31.23 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $34.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.99.

