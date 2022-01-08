WNY Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 4,518.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,771 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 3.5% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $10,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $75.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.96 and its 200-day moving average is $75.46. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $61.46 and a one year high of $78.43.

