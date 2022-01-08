Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.32 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will announce $330.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $333.20 million and the lowest is $328.21 million. Wix.com posted sales of $282.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WIX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Wix.com in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $252.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 70.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 5,261.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 80.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter worth $51,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.83. 865,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,673. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $133.00 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -60.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

