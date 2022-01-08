WinCash Reaches Market Capitalization of $62,459.66 (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. One WinCash coin can now be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. WinCash has a total market capitalization of $62,459.66 and $85.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WinCash has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

WinCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

