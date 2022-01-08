Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $164.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Williams-Sonoma have outperformed the industry over the past year. The trend is likely to continue, given strength across all brands and accelerated e-commerce growth. Continued enhancement of e-commerce channel, optimization of supply chain and the transformation of retail fleet by investing in new and remodeled stores are expected to drive growth. Earnings and revenues in the last-reported quarter grew 30% and 16% year over year, respectively, given strength across all brands along with 67% accelerated e-commerce growth. Its upbeat expectation on solid macro trends is also encouraging. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2022 have been trending upward, depicting analysts' optimism over the company's prospect. However, the company expects heightened supply chain disruptions in the future.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.96.

Shares of WSM opened at $150.86 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $106.36 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.24. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $3,130,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $10,543,900 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

