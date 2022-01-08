Williams Financial LLC Has $6.23 Million Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Williams Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,862 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Williams Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 71,337 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.00. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

