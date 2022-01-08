Williams Financial LLC Has $2.10 Million Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Williams Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 1,163.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises about 1.8% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IXN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 747.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 356.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 39,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,107,000 after acquiring an additional 30,933 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 572.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 514.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 30,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 25,819 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $61.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.88. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.