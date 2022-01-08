Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) & Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Head to Head Review

Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) and Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Interactive Brokers Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Interactive Brokers Group $2.48 billion 13.02 $195.00 million $3.40 22.71

Interactive Brokers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Wetouch Technology has a beta of -1.93, meaning that its stock price is 293% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interactive Brokers Group has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.1% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Interactive Brokers Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A Interactive Brokers Group 10.95% 3.13% 0.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Wetouch Technology and Interactive Brokers Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Interactive Brokers Group 1 1 4 0 2.50

Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus target price of $91.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.48%. Given Interactive Brokers Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Interactive Brokers Group is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Summary

Interactive Brokers Group beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wetouch Technology

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens. The company offers Glass-Glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; Glass-Film-Film, which are primarily used in high-end GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; Plastic-Glass, which are used in GPS/entertainment panels motor vehicle GPS, smart home, robots, and charging stations; and Glass-Film that are used in industrial HMI. Its products are also used in financial terminals, automotive, POS, gaming, lottery, medical, HMI, and other specialized industries. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers. The company was founded by Thomas Pechy Peterffy in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

