Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Cut to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $92.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WAB. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

WAB opened at $95.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.57 and its 200-day moving average is $88.82. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $99.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.63.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

