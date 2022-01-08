Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the November 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 834,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,757,000 after acquiring an additional 78,294 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $697,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,682,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.189 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. This is a boost from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th.

