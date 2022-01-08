Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Price Target Raised to C$15.50 at National Bank Financial

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
WDOFF stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.33.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
