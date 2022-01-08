Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Price Target Raised to C$15.50 at National Bank Financial

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WDOFF stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.33.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

