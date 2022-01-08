WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

Get WesBanco alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.25.

WSBC stock opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.36. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.03.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.23 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WesBanco will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Callen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 30,907 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,099,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,221,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,680,000 after acquiring an additional 108,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,758,000 after purchasing an additional 259,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in WesBanco by 16.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,127,000 after purchasing an additional 299,326 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 3.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,699,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,725,000 after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WesBanco (WSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.