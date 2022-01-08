Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HOWL. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Werewolf Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Reid Leonard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $40,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 63.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 467.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

