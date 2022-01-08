Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,419,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 223,745 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $111,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,764,000 after buying an additional 22,104,223 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,492,000 after buying an additional 11,476,090 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,584,000 after buying an additional 8,420,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 577.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,623,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351,361 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.00. 325,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,882,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $53.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.71.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.48.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

