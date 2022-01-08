Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,988 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 130,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.79. The company has a market cap of $224.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $55.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.48.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

