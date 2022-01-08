Wells Fargo & Company Increases The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target to $85.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.33.

NYSE HIG opened at $72.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.62%.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,002,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,153,000 after purchasing an additional 893,852 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $218,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

