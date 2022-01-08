Wedbush Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.74. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q2 2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.95 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DKS. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.41.

NYSE DKS opened at $109.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.90. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $62.29 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,472 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,266 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

