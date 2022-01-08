Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weatherford International Public Limited Company provides oil field services and equipment. The Company offers drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities. Weatherford International Public Limited Company is based in TX, United States. “

WFRD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59. Weatherford International has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $34.95.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weatherford International will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,929,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,794,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,107,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl bought a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

