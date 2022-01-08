Wealth Architects LLC Sells 994 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wealth Architects LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,430.2% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 246,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,423,000 after acquiring an additional 239,465 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 110.9% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 18,081 shares during the period. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $112.49 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.34 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.09.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

