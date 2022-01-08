Wealth Architects LLC Sells 228 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWT. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CWT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $85,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CWT opened at $68.63 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $256.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

