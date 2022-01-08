Wealth Architects LLC Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,797 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,732,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.56.

KO opened at $60.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.77. The company has a market cap of $261.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,246 shares of company stock valued at $16,757,518 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

